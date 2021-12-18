To the editor: I’m a fine one to join the mandated mask debate swirling around our concerns for safety. At 95 I’ve been able to stay home most of the time. My family, coming and going, wearing frequently washed masks, have kept me going. They have me mask up when I am taken into town for medical appointments. Otherwise I am fortunate to live mask-less at home.
I would have once agreed with the critics and doubters about the recent mask mandate. When COVID-19 first hit Europe I thought the Italians were foolish to depend upon them. Then we watched the numbers. Italy was one of the first to control the spread of this unknown infection.
How was this possible when you have to take off your mask to eat in public, and you do end up touching things so many others have touched. It turns out the missing link is not just those difficult masks. It can be found at the entrances of all our hospitals: the liquid sanitizer dispenser for our hands. Anything else? You are asked to wash your hands again in all the bathrooms we use. How many of us actually take the time to do that?
Yes, we all have the freedom not to mask up and not to wash our hands thoroughly and frequently. But we are also endangering the lives of those around us in public places. The mandate should have included hand washing. Even little children can be taught how to wash their hands at school, if not first at home. With another variant of COVID-19 now coming in, I believe we must each use all our defenses to protect each other from this threatening disease. Even children can understand and want to help.
John Spicer
South Newfane, Dec. 15