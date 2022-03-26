To the editor: The hypocrisy and absurdity of a peaceful civilized society is that peace is generally a byproduct of winning a war. Having our cake and eat it too, is not on the table. Historically, war is one of the most desired behaviors of all civilized societies. Without war, economies and civilizations could face collapse.

Paul Belogour's column, "War is the answer" on February 22, apparently was not intending to analyze peace. War is business. It always has been. Somebody has to talk to us about it. It's the essence of freedom of the press. Front and center, Mr. Belagour's explanation and interpretation of a war in progress dares to give a necessary cold draft of reality that had no need for a hypothesis of peace in its context. In reading it as it is, there's no reason to think Mr. Belagour lacks compassion or desires peace less than any of us. Moreover, neither is it a detraction of Mr. Belagour's character of mind, as suggested by some.

Belogour: War is the answer The war between Russia and Ukraine can solve many pressing issues for the U.S. There are few…

Whether any of our readers like it or not, we are undoubtedly the most dangerous animal in the world. No other species carries the intentional destructive power to match. Add to that, the greed of human willingness to destroy the lives and habitats of uncounted fellow species, humans are not only at war with themselves, but with any other living thing that gets in their way.

What keeps us from sharing a life of peace, health and happiness we desire and deserve? While there's reasons for endless war, many people may think of our self-destructive behaviors as relevant to individuals. But the possibility that the human species is inherently self-destructive must be considered.

Obviously, the greatest danger to humanity is ourselves. Either war is an interruption of peace or peace interrupts war. You can't have one without the other. And, this seesaw has 'never' stopped. Perhaps it's time to admit that war is a normal human way of life. If it's true we characteristically believe in and live in a state of war and peace, denial isn't going to help us.

The pathos of antiwar folks cannot always be the answer. Throughout history, oftentimes those who failed to attack or defend, and be prepared for the outcome, did not long survive. Neutrality does not appeal to the practical side of most nation-states, unless, like war itself, it serves their self-interests.

From sea to sea, America is a war zone of armed hostilities. We can't even live in peace with ourselves. Who are we to preach peace? Sadly, we've lost sight of the truth. Too often, if you really want peace on Earth, you're gonna have to fight for it.

Vidda Crochetta

Brattleboro, March 21