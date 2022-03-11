To the editor: On NPR news (March 2), I heard our U.N. representative, Linda Thomas-Greenfield (who, by the way, was said to be wrapped in an outfit the colors of the Ukrainian flag) say about some anti-Russian resolution she and others were proposing as being part of "a battle for the soul of the world." Give me a break, please! When the U.N., as it has many times, nearly unanimously passed resolutions condemning, say, U.S. aggression in Iraq or Israel in the occupied territories, with only the United States (and Israel) voting "No," I never heard anyone who proposed those resolutions braying about how they were "for the soul of the world." Only Americans, "with God on our side" zealotry, indulge in this kind rhetorical, hypocritical bombast.
You know, when you're old enough to have lived through Vietnam, Cuba, Grenada, Nicaragua, Iran, Iraq and Afghanistan, just for starters and have read about the millions and millions of deaths, just since World War II, caused by the U.S. military, its proxies and sanctions in its interventions around the world, you get just a little bit sick and tired, not to mention outraged, at our seemingly endless self-righteousness when it comes to being the good guys on the block and in foreign affairs. One thing, at this point, to me seems certain: we will never, ever learn or change. Like guns and gun violence (including the scores or hundreds of our nuclear missiles on or near Russia's border), it's in our DNA. Juvenile as it may be, it's who we are as a country; but I think it sucks.
The war in Ukraine is an unspeakably, horrific, horrific tragedy that may well become protracted and about to get much, much worse because of the terror of massive, unleashed, Russian bombing and the resulting civilian casualties. Yet I heard again tonight a quote from Anthony Blinken that NATO and the U.S. offered Putin "many diplomatic off-ramps" in the lead up to the invasion. History will be the judge, but I, for one, don't believe that, even though I'm out of step with the vast majority of Americans, Democratic and Republican. So be it. I can read Emerson for courage. I think the West could have given Putin more that would not, I repeat, not have been appeasement, but something resembling more, basic fairness. The way, for example, President Kennedy offered (very quietly) to remove nuclear missiles from Turkey in exchange for Russia removing its missiles from Cuba. Not appeasement, but a fair exchange.
But not Joe Biden, who, strange as it will seem to most, is starting to remind me of Lyndon Johnson. Again, history will judge, but from my severely limited knowledge of high-level diplomacy, he hasn't really given much of anything to address Putin's security concerns, and there are others — though mostly outside the "manufactured consent" of American media — who agree with me. So, if and when thousands or tens of thousands more Ukrainians suffer horrific deaths and injuries in the terror yet to come as the war drags on, I honestly feel that — by displaying the characteristic, tough, "God on our side," "We don't back down," American self-righteousness — Biden will bear some real responsibility for those deaths because he could possibly have prevented them.
I say, like the Pete Seeger song, "Peace, I swear it's not too late!" It's too late to stop the heating of the Earth, the melting of the ice caps, the tundra and the hell that is to come, but it's not too late to halt this war in Ukraine. Biden could still stop it now, if he wanted to before the worst happens. It would take amazing, outside-the-box (even suicidal) political courage to honestly negotiate with Putin a fair swap like Kennedy did with Khrushchev, in good faith, but it could be done, right? Meanwhile, as the bombs fall, bodies are crushed and blown apart and the screams grow louder and more sustained, would someone please suggest to me a better alternative?
Richard Evers
Brattleboro, March 3