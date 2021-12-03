To the Editor: Silence is consent. If you disagree with something and say nothing, it amounts to consent. Unless the business owners in Brattleboro speak out against the mask mandate, shoppers must conclude they support it. At the same time, shoppers who don’t speak out are also consenting.
The perception may be that anti-maskers are the minority so remaining quiet is the best decision. Perhaps it is. After all, about 90 percent are vaccinated. Because they willingly complied with getting the shot, masking shouldn’t be a big deal? It does beg the question, though: what good were the shots which were supposed to return us to normal? Or, is this our new normal? It certainly looks that way.
A 4-year-old child has been masked one half of their life. Kindergarteners haven’t seen the face of their teacher or their classmates. Many children over 5 years of age have received the vaccine only to still be required to wear masks. The elderly in nursing homes can’t see the faces of their loved ones. And so it goes. The bigger concern is what comes next? Stay at home orders? A collapse of the tax base resulting from empty storefronts? A glut of cheap property for sale as people leave for states with common sense and proven success without vaccine and mask mandates? A collapse of the public education system as families leave or choose home schooling?
There are those who say, "Well, the information keeps changing." That’s interesting. Those same people support vaccines and masks, although the information on those also keeps changing. Governor Scott kicked the can down to the towns. Brattleboro was eagerly waiting to run with it. Why?
Merideth White
West Dummerston, Nov. 28