To the Editor: As we watch the daily litany of events proving without a doubt that we are in a climate emergency, the question is, what are we, you and I, going to do about it? Personally, I don’t relish the thought of explaining to future generations, this one even, what I did, or did not, do to halt the ongoing destruction of the viability of the biosphere we are currently privileged to call home. Future generations may not feel so privileged, may wish to ask us, scream at us, “Why didn’t you do something?”
On Sunday, Sept. 17, the March to End Fossil Fuels will take place in New York City as world leaders gather at the United Nations for the Secretary General’s Climate Ambition Summit. If you can possibly make it, do. Here is a chance to actually do something, to speak truth to power. At the March’s website - endfossilfuels.us - you will find the means to get to the march if you can’t make it yourself. Click on the menu and then “Travel & Logistics,” there are two buses heading down from Vermont early in the morning. Payment is on a sliding scale, no one will be turned away.
If you want to stand up to industry propaganda that nuclear power is the answer to climate change — it is not — please join the Nuclear-Free, Carbon-Free contingent. We will be assembling on Broadway between 57th and 58th streets on the morning of the march.
Hope to see you there!
Schuyler Gould
Brattleboro, Sept. 6