To the editor: I urge Chesterfield voters to consider the following information concerning Pine Grove Springs Country Club Inc. (PGSCC) and majority shareholder/president Bob Maibusch.
Why? If PGSCC is sold for development, many homes (two acre zoning) could be built, replacing fairways and forestlands with multiple septic systems, driveways and roads with impermeable surfaces. Runoff carrying nutrients, silt and organic materials would increase, further degrading the lake already labeled by NHDES as "impaired." The passage of the Spofford Lake Watershed Steep Slopes Overlay Ordinance (amendment 1) before further subdivisions in the watershed are approved is vital.
The golf course's remaining 83 acres (a separate five lot major subdivision has already been approved) is being prepared for sale. The question is when it will be announced.
In the president's message to the shareholders (I own one share thanks to my father's purchase in the 1970s) on April 2, 2019, Bob Maibusch stated: "Fortunately, additional expense reductions resulted in a bottom line that was favorable to the previous year but the current trajectory is not sustainable, resulting in the decision to prepare the property for sale or lease." Is it any wonder that Maibusch has been the driving force behind defeating this ordinance? Follow the money.
In the same April 2019 message, Maibusch stated "Nationally, the trend of more golf courses closing than opening has been consistent for more than 10 years." In a Keene Sentinel article dated May 8, 2020, Maibusch stated: "It's no secret, the whole golfing business has been suffering for the last 10-15 years ..." meaning he was well aware of this trend before he became the majority shareholder.
When Bob Maibusch became the majority shareholder in 2015, the board of directors was changed from five to three, all family members. In 2015 the Board of Directors voted (no minutes available) to approve Maibusch's yearly deferred compensation of $103,493. As of his April 2019 message, Maibusch was owed $349,979. In the November 2019 financial statement, $489,000 is owed by the corporation to the principles as deferred compensation and taxes. This debt can only be paid off by the sale (or lease) of the property. Anybody want to lease a golf course?
There is another opportunity to hear your Planning Board's explanation of the Steep Slopes Ordinance at the Zoom meeting this Sunday evening, 6:30 p.m., and to learn why your Planning Board voted 6-1 to approve this ordinance. Ask questions, and cast your vote (drive through voting) at the Chesterfield Town Garage, Tuesday, March 9, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sincerely,
Jeff Scott
Chesterfield, N.H., March 3