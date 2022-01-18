To the editor: This is in reference to Mike Mrowicki's commentary in the Brattleboro Reformer, dated Dec. 24-25, "Rights and responsibilities are inseparable."
Should you meet as a legislator governing body in Montpelier with the COVID in its present conditions, and may get worse in the months ahead? I say yes. You all should meet as if nothing is wrong. Why? First Amendment rights. A small amount of the population (the unvaccinated), wants their right not to have a shot of any kind. That's their right. What about yours? Do you have First Amendments rights, to be safe from danger that might kill you? The answer is yes. To solve this problem, you do not take away their rights to enter the Capitol buildings, you put rules in that must be kept by everyone that enters the buildings, that you have in place, even today, such as (1) you must wear a shirt; (2) you must wear shoes; (3) you do not carry or wear a gun'; (4) you do not disrupt this place of business at any time — maybe even more rules that I cannot think of at this time. These rules, are they against your First Amendment rights? You see this in many stores of business, banks, etc., before you enter their business. Do they enter? No.
What about your rules, life and pursuit of happiness and safety? You elected leaders up north should add one more rule that all must live by, which is your First Amendment right: "Every one that enters any Capitol building must be vaccinated, for their protection from us, and us from you." After all, shouldn't you be protected from the "nonbeliever"? Don't worry about votes; 82 percent of the Vermont voters have received their shots. Someone must be right. Why do we all have to bow down to the minority? Stand up, be counted as a believer of the vaccination. Protect us. Get your shot.
Fred Yates
Westminster, Dec. 27