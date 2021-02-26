Editor of the Reformer: Much legislation that forms Brattleboro's progressive reputation was promoted by Brattleoro Common Sense (BCS) People may not know that I personally led these efforts as director of BCS. I stand on this record of leadership as candidate for the select board:
2008 Bush Indictment Resolution, to prosecute G.W. Bush under universal jurisdiction
On democracy ...
2015 Local Democracy (Brattleboro approved 2019) 16-year-olds can serve in town government and vote locally
2014 Local Democracy: Equality in the Representative Town Meeting ending select board dominance (continuing)
2012 Town resolution to reverse the corporate personhood Supreme Court decision, collaborating with Bernie Sanders
2010 VT Superior Court decision enabling BCS and other groups to file petitions without censorship by selectboard
On Climate and Environment ...
2009-2010 EMDOVY Resolution for legislative study on closing VY nuke reactor because of its economic threat
2014 Declaration: climate change is real and human-made, reduce atmospheric carbon as a pollutant per Clean Air Act.
2018 approved by RTM!! endorsed by 350VT Renewable-source municipal electricity first voted in 2010 (approved by select board 2019, now back-sliding)
2019 Energy-Sustainability Office wins, endorsed by local 350VT, was petitioned with the resolution (2018) for simple conservation measures in town buildings.
2019 Climate Emergency Declaration, to fast-track peoples’ climate-rescue proposals, protect local front-line people, and heal the political divide. (in progress)
On social and racial justice ...
2017 SAFE Policing (endorsed by safety committee 2021) de-escalation training for routine patrols without side-arms.
On fair taxation and the budget ...
2012-2106 budget referendum petitions and advocacy saving $2.7M on the police-fire project
Brattleboro has plenty of good people (including me). Town government needs the skills, passion and persistence that my record shows. I ask for your vote.