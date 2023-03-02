To the editor: One of my votes for the one-year Select Board seat is going to Sam Stevens. Sam is poised, bright, and thoughtful, and though he has enough confidence to think he'd serve well on the Select Board - and I believe he's right to think that - I don't detect much ego. He's a bright local prospect - Brattleboro High and UVM - but not parochial in the pejorative sense. I hesitate to mention his youth because I don't want to come across as ageist - and I'm 64 - but I think it would be helpful in the mix. Please consider joining me in voting for Sam Stevens, March 7, and thank you to all the candidates and current board members for their efforts!
David Kolakoski
Brattleboro, March 2