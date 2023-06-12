To the Editor: It's quite surprising to see how stupid Nancy Gassett appears to believe Vermont voters are.
In a column that appeared in the Reformer ("Will Brattleboro elected officials enable Vermont's lawless lawmakers?" by Nancy and Dale Gassett, Jun 8) Gassett asks the citizens and voters of Vermont whether various officials will "keep their oath of office"; will these officials "uphold the Vermont Constitution"; or will they "enable lawlessness" and "tyrannical, lawless bill[s]"?
Likewise, she reminds voters that "elected officials [are expected] to protect individual and unalienable freedoms, rights and privileges." Gasset then accuses those officials of "breaking their oaths and enabling lawlessness" and that they, the officials, are "legally accountable to 'The People'." That they "betray their oaths of office," are "wielding false authority," are "guilty of perjury," and are "usurp[ing] our Constitutions."
Etc. Etc.
(Similarly, glossy flyers sent to the citizens of Guilford and Vernon as part of Gassett's rather disastrous 2022 run for the Vermont House touted Gassett's (quote) "respect and support for the Constitution".)
Unfortunately those same citizens and voters also recall that (as was reported in the Reformer: "'Insurrectionist sympathizers': Vermont Dems strike out at local GOP candidates," Oct. 3, 2022) Gassett was a signer of the letter (by Bob Orleck of Randolph, Vermont) sent in preparation of the Jan 6 riot that called on then Vice President Mike Pence "to do the right thing" and act to overturn the free and fair vote of American citizens in order to "ensure that President Trump would be re-elected." (The letter was also signed by Richard Morton, chairman of the Windham County GOP, Halifax/Wilminton candidate John Lyddy -- who also attended the rally, and by some 200 other individuals, primarily Republicans, around the state.)
In short, regardless of how anyone might feel about the bill in question (or any other business before the state government), it is safe to say that after Gassett has repeatedly expressed explicit and unequivocal support for what was the most direct, serious, criminal assault on the very roots of American Democracy in our lifetime, the idea that Gassett should presume to question the integrity of anyone else, or to lecture any official about their loyalty to the Constitution or their devotion to their oaths of office -- or, for that matter, that Vermont voters should be expected to take seriously anything that Gassett has to say about these issues -- would be hilarious if it were not so insulting to the intelligence of those voters.
Nichael Cramer
Guilford, June 12