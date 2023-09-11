To the Editor: As a pastor for 30 years, many of them in urban settings, I am disappointed that so much energy is going into blaming the poor for being homeless, jobless, and annoying in Brattleboro. Empirical evidence indicates that if stable housing is provided, people are able to respond to other services and live as productive citizens within their capabilities. So, why doesn't this community do something radical to change the housing market for those with the least resources? The former Home Depot building, long vacant, could be acquired and a great many units developed inside for small residences and offices for service providers at minimal per unit cost. This would free up other rental properties and existing homeless program spaces. We could get a grant through our federal Representative and Senators. I don't have all the answers, but I would be happy to be part of a community wide process to really change the housing landscape of this area. My email is howerwiii@gmail.com.
The Rev. Ralph W Howe
Brattleboro, Sept. 4