To the editor: Tragically, all the promises Joe Biden made over climate and the importance of slowing the catastrophic warming of the planet seem to be as toxic as the gasses that need regulating.
The double insult of choosing to work with Republicans over providing money to begin healing our struggling planet in the infrastructure bill and approving Enbridge's pipeline, Line 3, carrying the dirtiest and most carbon emitting tar sands oil from Alberta, tells us that any "concern" for climate that this administration shows is tempered by their loyalty to the multinational corporation.
The Biden administration has appointed the first Native American woman to the cabinet: Deb Haaland is secretary of the Interior department. She and Joe Biden should be appalled at the violations of treaty rights in the continued construction of Line 3, and yet they are welcoming the pipeline that will leak at some point into a Great Lake or the Mississippi River.
Call Joe Biden and Deb Haaland- let them know that you demand they stop Line 3 and fund climate change infrastructure. We have exactly one planet.
Nancy Braus
Putney, June 25