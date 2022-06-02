Stop putting gun rights before the safety of our children
To the editor: I know we are all horrified and numbed by the killings, again, of our nation’s children — killed by, once again, a teenaged killer. The killers have shown signs of mental illness, and yet they were allowed to purchase assault weapons. Assault weapons, not a hunting rifle or hand gun. Assault weapons. How stupid ARE we, as a nation, to allow assault weapons to be accessible to the general public at all?
My head and heart are spinning. On the one hand, we are not protecting our children — we are allowing them to be killed in their classrooms. On the other hand, we are raising mentally ill teenaged killers, who grew up in pain, sometimes in neglect and abuse. Why didn’t we stop that, intervene and support them? And then, in the middle of all this tragedy, some are drawing a connection to the abortion rights battle — why force women who are not able to care for and raise children, to have them? We are putting gun rights before the safety and well-being of our children. With rights come responsibility.
Please, stop this. Other countries have. Vote for and elect people who will do the right thing; support legislation that will keep our children safe; it isn’t about the second amendment — it is about common sense and responsibility.
Judith Jerald
Brattleboro, May 25