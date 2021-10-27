To the editor: As a retired teacher in the Brattleboro school district it is heartbreaking knowing that the War in Yemen continues on. Currently every 75 seconds a child dies of preventative causes. The blockade and bombing in Yemen have contributed to the largest humanitarian brutality on Earth!
On January 25 of this year, Action Corps spread the call for "The World Says No to War on Yemen Global Day of Action." On this day a group of Vermonters held a car caravan as a part of the largest anti-war coordination since 2003. It was great seeing the Reformer coverage of this event. Since then I have been looking for coverage in the Brattleboro Reformer of Bernie Sanders' role in the effort to stop this largest humanitarian crisis in the world.
At the Brattleboro Common this question was brought up when Bernie was here for the Labor Day Town hall. There were 500 people, flyers were passed out and bold, clear signage was held up. MD Baker, a local activist, raised the question, "Will you introduce a Yemen War Resolution?" Bernie made a historical statement saying "Yes," he would be introducing a Yemen War Power Resolution, but no movement has been made.
We value our local newspaper and we want to see you out in front of us. It is our hope that you will support the voices and concerns of our community by actively maintaining coverage of such a crucial issue.
In Solidarity,
Deb Pierotti
West Brattleboro, Oct. 21