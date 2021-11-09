Dear Governor Scott, Vermont Fish & Wildlife, Senator Balint, Senator White, and Representative Long:

I am writing in response to the recent letter in the Brattleboro Reformer addressed to the Vermont governor, as well as Vermont Fish & Wildlife, regarding the lack of laws in Vermont governing the “take of wildlife.” ("Vermont allows animal cruelty, so we'll go elsewhere.")

I too am disturbed and saddened that Vermont – a state that prides itself on being in the forefront of social and environmental issues – allows the use of leg-hold traps, and the drowning and bludgeoning of fur-bearing animals not deemed “worthy.” This treatment appears to violate Statute 13 V.S.A. § 352a (https://legislature.vermont.gov/statutes/section/13/008/00352a).

Use of foothold traps is a cruel practice in which animals are lured into a trap by following bait, and when the animal steps on the pan of the trap, it releases two opposing steel jams that slam violently together on a leg or paw. The animal suffers immeasurably as it desperately attempts to free itself.

As the letter notes, in Massachusetts, leg-hold traps, as well as body-gripping traps, are prohibited, as is drowning of animals. Massachusetts allows box or cage-type traps that confines the entire animal without grasping any part of the animal.

It is beyond time to end these horrific practices, and let the rest of the country know that here, in Vermont, we care about all creatures great and small. I am hopeful that meaningful laws and regulations will be forthcoming.

Sincerely,

Deborah E. Brown

Townshend, Nov. 3