To the editor: Regarding the article "'Climate vacations' proposed to replace Christmas, Thanksgiving," Oct. 6. Thanks to the Reformer for covering this new idea in climate rescue.

'Climate vacations' proposed to replace Christmas, Thanksgiving BRATTLEBORO — A new proposal would replace Christmas and Thanksgiving school vacations with …

Scientific research shows children around the world are highly anxious and depressed -- not just about the climate, but about their parents and governments doing nothing to save them. Isn't it weird to talk about it and see it looking so calm and harmless in print. If you really think about it, you can get very very upset, anxious and depressed. And now we know, when we do nothing, it hurts the children. The crisis is unthinkable. But doing nothing is NOT an option. We must act.

The Student Survival Resolution will be model legislation that helps students, teachers and parents learn and act for climate rescue. The WSESD school directors were scheduled to consider it on Tuesday (but the discussion was postponed). It requires a plant-based diet for the schools and one day a month for faculty development on climate and another day for students to focus entirely on climate. That helps students and teachers, but how can parents and families discuss the climate crisis together? After you summon the strength, who has the time?

Brattleboro Common Sense will propose to the school directors that Thanksgiving and Christmas vacations be renamed Climate Vacations and devoted to sharing real concerns about the climate with loved ones, with guidance available through the parent-teacher associations. Call it SHARING not SHOPPING. Isn't that more what the holidays are supposed to be - SHARING? This proposal SAVES money, it reduces shopping stress and pollution from un-needed merchandise, and most importantly it saves time so you can get real about the absolutely most important thing in the world with the absolutely most important people in your world. It could be the way for our whole country to get real about the crisis. Would you like to help? Contact info@BrattleboroCommonSense.org, 802-490-9363.

Grant Baker

For Brattleboro Common Sense

Brattleboro, Oct. 8