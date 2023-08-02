To the editor: The Reformer has now published three articles in which Sugar Mountain Holdings representatives have accused the Act 250 Commission of causing the "1000 days" it took to get their permit, the most recent being an article on July 29 quoting Keane Aures, "the realities of this project having been delayed by the Act 250 process for three and a half years." I have read the entire (public) record of SMH communications with the Commission. Here are the important details: on Feb. 12, 2020, #001 SMH original application; April 22, 2020, #56 The Commission request for more required information; April 9, 2021, #56 SMH answer to the request (352 days later); April 22, 2021, Incomplete letter, the Commission request for a required Lmax sound study; May 2, 2022, #97 SMH sound study with Lmax reading (370 days later). This irrefutably shows that the permit process was delayed by SMH by 722 days. The "Truth" of this "1000 days" is that they primarily caused it themselves which has not been reported in the Reformer.
Paul Adkins
Dummerston, July 29