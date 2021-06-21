To the editor: Regarding the June 15 article "Superintendent says goodbye to Windham Southeast." I don't know Andy Skarzynski. One never knows what may be happening in someone else's life. And it could be that the WSESU board, though issuing nice words about him, decided he should go.

On the face of it, though, it's another example of now too common executive behavior: you accept a leadership position in an important, complex organization and quit before you could even have learned the job. Quit, so far as the people you serve can tell, because it's tougher than you thought? Because someone's offered you more money? Or your spouse has decided they'd rather not move (in this case the reason quoted in the Reformer).

Not yet in the job a year, Skarzynski announced he's returning to Connecticut, where he's taken a job with another large organization. And he won't wait while a successor is found.

It takes most of two years to learn a school superintendent job – especially when new to the community. And a while for the staff and community to learn to work with you.

And significant initiatives or improvements, in big organizations, don't happen overnight. They can take years of cumulative leadership and work.

I worked in complex organizations for 60-plus years and can attest that this behavior by leaders used to be rare (in the army it was called desertion). Now it's common. And hurtful and disruptive.

I don't know exactly what happened here. But I know there should be a penalty for casual, early abandonment of such jobs.

Byron Stookey

Brattleboro, June 15