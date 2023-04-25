To the editor: I am just writing to provide my support and encouragement to Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy. I read in the Friday Brattleboro Reformer that certain town employees had received a racially disparaging letter placing blame on Chief Hardy for lack of effectiveness in recruiting Police Officers. As a retired Brattleboro Police Chief, I can tell you with confidence that this is not a problem created by Chief Hardy.

Recruiting, hiring, and retaining police professionals has been an ongoing struggle for years and was an issue for the Brattleboro Police Department before, during and after my tenure as chief from 2007 to 2014.

I have not seen nor read the letter received by town staff but am disturbed that a person would distribute such disinformation without having the true facts about recruiting police officers and specifically placing the blame on Chief Hardy due to her race and gender.

As a community, we are fortunate to have Chief Hardy, with all her experience and expertise, at the helm of the department.

Gene Wrinn

Brattleboro Police Chief, retired

Guilford, April 21