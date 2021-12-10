To the editor: The Build Back Better, now in the U.S. Senate, would have a transformative and permanent impact on child hunger in Vermont. All three members of our Congressional Delegation strongly support this bill, and have worked closely with Hunger Free Vermont to advocate for the investments in child nutrition programs. The provisions in the bill would pave the way for Vermont to go statewide with a universal school meals program for every student in the state.
As a former school nurse, I witnessed kids being hungry in school everyday. When kids are hungry, it’s hard for them to concentrate and learn in the classroom. It’s also difficult to fully participate in other school-related activities. An investment in universal school meals ensures that all children can eat the nutritious meals during the school day they need to learn and fully participate in school. And, they will reduce health concerns like childhood malnutrition and obesity. Offering nutritious meals to all kids will reduce the stigma associated with accepting free meals at school.
Vermont is already on the pathway to universal school meals, and there is a bill in the Legislature that can be passed in 2022. The Build Back Better bill will cut the cost to the state significantly, and make it an easier program for schools and the Agency of Education to run. I strongly encourage folks to support this federal bill and the state bill that would require universal school meals in Vermont for the health of all our children.
Christine Bongartz
Manchester Center, Dec. 2