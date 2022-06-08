To the editor: We in Windham County have an opportunity to elect two exciting young, energetic, hardworking candidates to the state Senate. Wichie Artu and Nader Hashim would be an amazing new team representing all of us.
We are in a challenging and, in many ways, terrifying time. Business as usual is really not working for many citizens, and we need voices in our state Senate with vision, energy, and a willingness to face the new potential reality of the Republicans taking over the federal government by election theft. Both of these candidates have very different backgrounds and histories, but what they have in common is a desire to represent all of us - from the most marginalized to the most established. Wichie has experience in agriculture as well as an understanding of tech, which is vital for future lawmakers. Nader has a background in law enforcement, and as a State Trooper, witnessed the racial bias in policing first hand, as well as the plight of many of the poorest and most at risk Vermonters.
Nader and Wichie represent the future for our communities. As the divide in this country escalates, we in Southeastern Vermont have a choice — we can be the change agents we need to be to welcome reality — that our area is becoming more diverse, that BIPOC people will be moving to more open-minded areas of the country as the walls close around them in other places, and that refugees are part of our future.
Vote for Wichie and Nader.
Nancy Braus
Putney, June 1