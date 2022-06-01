To the editor: With two vacancies for Windham County, this year’s Vermont Senate race brings a great opportunity to bring new faces, new leadership, new perspective, and a new way of doing things to our county. There is an unprecedented set of challenges before us — ones that, if we hope to solve, require collaboration, innovation, resiliency, and infrastructure in our communities — and opportunities for each community member to be and do their best.
I’m writing to endorse Wichie Artu for Windham, because he not only understands this, he lives this. I’m fortunate enough to know Wichie as a friend, neighbor, colleague, farmer, and advocate — and there is no one more deeply committed to empowering our community and removing barriers to ensure the success and wellbeing of all than him. Wichie listens to what people need, courageously stands up for what is right, and takes action. He has supported the coordination of accessible BIPOC vaccine clinics in our region, serves as the 2nd vice president of the Windham NAACP, serves on the Town of Athens Emergency Committee, is coordinating a health equity partnership for our county, and so much more.
Please join me in supporting Wichie Artu for one of our Windham County Senate seats by casting a vote for him on August 9 in the primary election, and on November 8 in the general election.
Sincerely,
Kelsea Burch
Athens, May 24