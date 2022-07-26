To the editor: After watching the recent Zoom debate of the four Democratic candidates for U.S. Congress, I wanted to say thank you to Keisha Ram Hinsdale for dropping out of the race. For me it was excruciating to have to choose between Keisha and Becca Balint. Their legislative experience and dedication to justice for everyday people put them at the top of my list. I commend Keisha for her choice given how crucial it is to elect a progressive voice to represent Vermont in Washington. Having them both running in the upcoming August 9 primary would have further divided Democratic votes.
Becca is a firebrand and a peacemaker in the legislative process, working effectively with Republicans, Democrats, Progressives and Independents. She has proven herself as a thoughtful and courageous leader for nearly eight years in the Vermont legislature. Her fearless energy, legislative experience, intelligence, and heart give her the balance needed to take Vermont’s example of social and economic justice to the national stage.
Please join me in voting for Becca to represent us all in Washington D.C. We need her voice!
Diana Lischer
Dummerston, July 19