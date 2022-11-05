To the editor: I am writing in support of Lamont Barnett to be reelected as assistant judge in Windham County. There are three candidates for the two positions, all of whom are very good candidates, but Lamont has both the experience and knowledge needed to assist in a smooth transfer this election cycle. He been an assistant judge for 10 years and, along with that experience, he has had the training to be certified to hear Judicial Bureau cases, one of only four assistant judges in the state that has put in the work to achieve that honor. The assistant judges have duties other than judicial; they oversee the maintenance of the buildings and grounds, and Lamont has done an exceptional job with this aspect of the job as well.
So, this Nov. 8, please join me in voting for Lamont Barnett for assistant judge.
Reed Webster
Bellows Falls, Nov. 1