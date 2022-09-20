To the editor: I’m writing in support of Representative Michelle Bos-Lun in her bid for reelection to a second term in the Statehouse, where she will represent Windham 3 District (Rockingham, Brookline and Westminster). Since she took office in January 2021, she has served on the House Committee on Corrections and Institutions, making recommendations supporting improvements for corrections policy, as well as housing and clean water projects and state park improvements.
Bos-Lun has also applied her experience in education to co-sponsor the Community Schools bill which passed in 2021, providing pilot projects around the state to increase access to meet students’ needs at school through resources like counseling, medical, and other support services being available at school. This past year she has done intensive work with students around the state from VSARN (Vermont Students Against Racism Network) to develop a vision of how to support schools working against racism and to help them build an environment where all students feel safe, included, and supported. She submitted a bill addressing this issue which had over 20 co-sponsors, including members of all parties. She continues to consult regularly with students working on these important topics as issues come up around the state.
I have seen Michelle at work in local community initiatives with dedication, efficiency, and perseverance. I’m really proud of her work and believe she will continue to do so much good for families in our district. Ballots will be mailed to Vermont voters soon and of course in person voting is on Tuesday, Nov. 8. I hope you will join me in voting for Michelle Bos-Lun to represent Windham District 3.
Sincerely,
Elizabeth Harlow
Westminster, Sept. 14