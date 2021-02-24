To the editor: I write this letter in support of Evan Chadwick for Brattleboro Select Board.
I have known Evan for about 10 years, roughly since he opened his law practice in office space next to mine on Main Street. I have watched him grow that practice from a solo operation in Brattleboro, to three offices across Vermont, providing services in Vermont and Massachusetts. That growth, over a relatively short period of time, is evidence of Evan's strong work ethic and of his ability to collaborate with partners and staff who share that ethic and whose individual talents are complementary to his own.
I have also had the privilege of serving as an assistant coach to Evan for AAU basketball teams over several years. I found him to be an excellent coach and mentor, who took the time to listen to his players and who took an interest in them as people, not just athletes. More than one of those players remains in contact with Evan today, years after he was their coach.
Brattleboro is fortunate that Evan has decided to expand the range of his civic engagement to the political arena. I believe that those traits mentioned above -- a tireless work ethic, an ability to collaborate and seek input from others, and an ability to simply listen -- will be assets to the town and to its governance. I also appreciate his viewpoint as a small businessperson and employer here in Brattleboro. His experience with the challenges and rewards of that status will also serve the town well.
There are any number of issues of importance that Brattleboro, and we its residents, face in the near and short term. I won't list them all, but regardless of which issue you choose, I believe Evan will engage in meaningful debate and discourse on it with constituents and the Select Board, and provide thoughtful leadership on any implementation. I ask and urge you to join me in voting for Evan Chadwick in March.
Rich Perra
Brattleboro, Feb. 17