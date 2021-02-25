To the editor: I'm writing in support of Evan Chadwick in his bid for a seat on the Brattleboro Select Board. I have known Evan for many years and believe that he is ready for public service and has a lot to offer the town.
One of the biggest challenges of the Select Board is to meet the needs of a very diverse group of constituents. Evan "does his homework" and has a balanced approach to dealing with the issues. He is eager to listen, and will not shy away from the difficult decisions that often face the Board.
Please join me in supporting Evan Chadwick for Select Board.
Bob Woodworth
Brattleboro, Feb. 23