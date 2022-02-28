To the editor: I wish to add my voice, and my vote, in support of Jeffrey Chevalier, Katy Johnson-Aplin, and Ann Golob. Jeff Chevalier’s emphasis on using public space and public assets in a fiscally conservative manner and also in an inclusive, transparent, and just way is rooted in the values of Newfane.
Katy Johnson-Aplin has been a responsible champion of Newfane’s long-term interests and relentless in her efforts to be a Selectboard member for everyone in town. Ann Golob’s careful step-by-step planning approach for Newfane’s rational and measured use of our American Rescue Plan Act allotment is a gift of her service to all of us who live in this great town. If you haven’t yet voted, you still have a chance to vote for these exceptional public servants.
Ken Estey
Newfane, Feb. 24