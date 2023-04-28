To the editor: I write to express my support for Chief Norma Hardy and to agree with previous letters from Town Manager Potter and Select Board Chair Ian Goodnow. Racism and racist comments in any form or context are unacceptable. Differences in background and experience should be welcomed, not rejected. Chief Hardy, our entire police department, and all our town staff work hard for us. We should be grateful.

Letter: Town officials denounce 'hateful, racist' comments targeting police chief To the editor: One of the best things we have found about serving in Brattleboro Town govern…

Jane Southworth

Brattleboro, April 16