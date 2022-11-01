To the editor: Sara Coffey is a grounded, visionary leader. She has the capacity to think and act in both macro and micro ways to connect sometimes disparate dots. This skill is put into action, as I have witnessed her numerous times weave her understandings, connections, and care into her work. Through the lens of my motherhood, I trust her deeply to make the best-informed decisions for our current and future communities.
For these reasons I will be casting my vote for Sara Coffey this November to re-elect her as the state representative for Guilford and Vernon, and I wholeheartedly encourage my neighbors to do the same.
Tosha Tillman
Guilford, Oct. 27