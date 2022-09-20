To the editor: I am writing to express my support and admiration for Sara Coffey, who is running for re-election for State Representative in the Windham-1 district.
In the four years she has represented Vernon and Guilford, Sara has shown a remarkable ability to bring these two very different towns together. She has attended many meetings in both towns, holding "Coffee with Coffey" hours, meeting with the public regularly to listen to their concerns, all while continuing her important work in the legislature.
Sara has been a tireless volunteer in the local community, serving as an active member of the Grange and the Broad Brook Community Center, and she can always be found on Labor Day, helping to run the Bingo games at the Guilford Fair.
In the legislature she has been a strong advocate for our small rural communities, advocating for quality public education, rural broadband expansion and supporting small farms and businesses in our area and beyond.
Above all, I have been impressed by Sara’s willingness to take the time to truly listen to others. Whether it be on important topics or just plain friendly chitchat, she will always find the time.
I am honored to be able to call Sara Coffey my Representative and my friend. I urge everyone to vote for her this November.
Munson Hicks
Vernon, Sept. 15