To the editor: I’m proudly voting for Sarah Copeland Hanzas for Vermont secretary of state.
Sarah and I were colleagues in the Vermont Legislature, and have worked together on many important initiatives. She has impressed me with her thoughtful and skillful leadership.
This last biennium, as chair of the House Committee on Government Operations, Sarah shepherded her committee through two of the most challenging issues, legislative re-districting and pension reform. Pension reform came out of her committee then passed the House and Senate unanimously, and withstood the governor’s veto with the first ever unanimous veto override.
The Government Operations Committee has purview over all matters related to the secretary of state’s office. During Sarah’s tenure as chair, she passed legislation to break down barriers for Vermonters to register and vote. She always made protecting, strengthening and preserving Vermont’s democracy a top priority. I know she will continue that critical work should she be the next secretary of state.
Additionally, Sarah is dedicated to fighting climate change. She served as co-chair of the Climate Solutions Caucus where she promoted landmark legislation to reduce carbon emissions, and she traveled all over Vermont to engage with voters and gather support.
Sarah has rich experience as a teacher, mother, small business owner and legislator who rose to serve in leadership. I have tremendous respect for her values and work ethic and I encourage you to join me in voting for Sarah for Vermont’s secretary of state on or before the Aug. 9 primary!
Rep. Mollie Burke
Brattleboro, Aug. 2