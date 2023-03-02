To the editor: Tip O'Neil said "all politics is local." Brattleboro has a very important local election coming up March 7 regarding the Select Board.
I am writing to show my support for Dick DeGray, Peter "Fish" Case and Franz Reichsman. All three are longtime residents who will demonstrate allegiance to Brattleboro practices and traditions. They are thorough and not afraid to ask the tough financial questions to insure fiscal responsibility. Finally, they are involved in the community in many ways which show their support and dedication to this town. Becoming a Select Board Member would be a logical extension of these already existing volunteer efforts for these unselfish gentlemen.
I urge you all to vote March 7 and show your support for Dick, Peter and Franz.
Hugh W. Barber
Brattleboro, Feb. 27