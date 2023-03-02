To the editor: Richard “Dick” DeGray has worked hard for Brattleboro for many years — as a school board member, a Select Board member and the man who — in recent years — takes care of keeping the downtown and the Creamery Bridge area looking nice with colorful flowers in three seasons and holiday lights in the fourth season.
He is someone who takes the time to be informed about what is needed, where the dollars are, and makes an effort to get the problems solved. He may not always be as tactful as everyone would like, but he isn’t afraid to make sure the job gets done and will work with others to get it done.
I don’t always agree with Dick, but I respect his care for our community, the work that he does and his willingness to listen to others.
If he’s willing to run for a seat on the Select Board, I’m willing and planning to vote for him.
Greg Worden
Brattleboro, Feb. 28