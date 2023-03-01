To the editor: I am writing this letter in support of Elizabeth McLoughlin's election to the Brattleboro Select Board. Liz came to Brattleboro more than 15 years ago as a professional environmental town planner. She quickly immersed herself in town issues, joining the Planning Commission and working with the Drop-In Center (now Groundworks). She has also been an active member of multiple town committees and commissions.
Three years ago, the Brattleboro Outing Club was required to apply for an Act 250 permit to establish its current cross-country ski hut. Liz spent countless hours helping the club wade through the Act 250 permit process. Her help was indispensable in completing the application and securing the permits for the hut.
For the past four years, Liz has served Brattleboro as a member of the Select Board, as a clerk, vice chair, and chair. During this time, she has developed an in-depth understanding of how our town works. Her reelection will allow her to continue to apply her wisdom and energy in tackling the complex issues facing Brattleboro.
Bill Jahn
Brattleboro, Feb. 22