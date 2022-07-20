To the editor: Isaac Evans-Frantz brings into the public square a lived experience of childhood economic hardship softened by kind and generous Vermont neighbors, and of marginalization due to his sexuality. This has informed his passion for the “beloved community” proclaimed by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Isaac has stayed true to that passion through years of very effective organizing and advocacy for social, economic, labor and racial justice, peace and environmental sanity.
His graduate degree in Public Administration, years of grass roots, community organizing, and his love of neighbor enables him to bring a fresh perspective, voice and energy to Congress. That is why I will cast my vote on August 9 in the Democratic primary for Isaac Evans-Frantz to be Vermont’s next United States senator.
Joseph Gainza
Plainfield, July 17