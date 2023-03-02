To the editor: I am writing to urge voters to re-elect Jessica Gelter to the Brattleboro Select Board. Jess has been a compassionate, curious, and thoughtful presence on the board since she was elected two years ago. She doesn't come to the board with any ego or agenda, but simply a commitment to listen deeply to the needs of the community and work to address them. I know very well the challenge of serving on a municipal board while also parenting school aged children and so I really appreciate that about Jess. Being involved in the world of children and teens gives her a window into how children are bearing some of the heaviest burdens from issues our community is facing.
As a board member she actively seeks community feedback about issues the board is considering, interviewing business owners and surveying other community members about their needs and experiences. She always thinks about whose voice is not being heard in meetings and works to reach out and bring those perspectives to the table. She consistently centers the most vulnerable and marginalized members and how they are impacted by issues the board is working on. I have appreciated how Jess has continued to place priority on safety in our community and has pushed the board to utilize the Community Safety Fund to broaden our approach to making Brattleboro a safer community for all.
Please vote for Jessica Gelter on March 7!
Robin Morgan
Brattleboro, Feb. 28