Editor of the Reformer: I’m writing in support of Jessica Gelter for Brattleboro Select Board.
As a member of the Select Board for six years, I know firsthand what it’s like to be on the board. From the seemingly small matter of taking care of our sidewalks to the larger discussion of what community safety means to us, the work of the board goes to the heart of what makes our town an affordable and welcoming place to live.
It’s important that we have individuals on the board who are thoughtful, willing to listen, and not afraid to make tough decisions. My family and Jessica’s family are longtime neighbors. I’ve had many across the fence conversations with Jessica and I’ve found her to be that and more.
Our town has challenges, but we have many exciting opportunities in front of us. This election will provide us the chance to add a new voice to the board. We’re fortunate that Jessica is willing to step up and be a part of shaping Brattleboro’s future.
I hope you’ll join me in voting to elect Jessica Gelter to the Brattleboro Select Board.
Kate O’Connor
Brattleboro, Feb. 16