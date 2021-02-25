Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

To the editor: I am writing in support of Jess Gelter as a member of the Brattleboro Select Board.

I have great respect for Jess. I have taught, coached and worked with her through New England Youth Theatre for over 15 years. Jess is honest, straightforward, enthusiastic, courageous, possessed of a stellar imagination and intellect, and a very effective team player. She is a good listener, problem solver and person of action. She is eager and most capable of tackling the toughest issues our town faces and building a responsive and effective Select Board team that supports all our citizens.

I recommend Jess Gelter without reservation. She will make an excellent, positive contribution to our town's future if elected.

Dr. Stephen J. Stearns

NEYT Founder

Brattleboro, Feb. 22

