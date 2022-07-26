To the editor: I support Representative Sarah Copland Hanzas in the upcoming Democratic primary for Vermont’s next secretary of state, in the hope that she may bring real transparency to the secretary of state’s office and particularly to the Office of Professional Regulations (OPR).
A number of years ago, I filed a professional conduct complaint (PC) case with the OPR office, which was under the direction of Attorney Christopher Winters, who is now a candidate for the secretary of state. That case wasn’t resolved in a transparent, just, and professional manner as prescribed in the state’s published regulations concerning ethics and honesty, namely Title 3, Chapter 5 § 129 and the published 24-month timeline goal for resolving such cases in a timely manner.
After having taught surveying at Vermont Technical College for 20 years, I became in involved in a land and timber fraud case which had false information on U. S. Government survey documents. The surveyor (who had deactivated his license 10 years prior) was hired by the U.S. Forest Service, which assumed he was licensed, to provide surveying documents for conveying a 100-acre parcel to the Green Mountain National Forest (GMNF). In the process, the unlicensed surveyor identified a false abutter in those survey documents. The false abutter later conveyed that misidentified abutting property back to the surveyor as evidenced in the land records. The surveyor then claimed/merged the parcels into his adjoining acreage. I filed that professional conduct (PC) complaint with the OPR office which, in turn, notified the surveyor that he did not have a valid surveyor’s license and that a PC complaint had been filed against him. The surveyor and his attorney then petitioned the OPR/Surveying Board to get his license reinstated/reactivated so he could recertify the 200-400 uncertified surveys that he had performed during that 10-year deactivation period.
I was allowed to attend the hearing, but I was told by Attorney Winters that I could not speak during the hearing. He stated, “Your time before the OPR/Surveying Board will come later.” My time before the OPR/Surveying Board never occurred during the entire six years that my PC complaint case lingered on in “active status” in the OPR office. During that hearing in which I was allowed to attend but not speak, it was disclosed that a second unrelated PC case had been filed against the same surveyor just two years prior. That case was resolved by Attorney Winters OPR “investigation team” in the surveyor’s favor, obviously without the basic check for a Vermont surveyor’s license.
William Rice
Randolph Center, July 19