To the editor: Our region has been well served by having Jeanette White and Becca Balint as our State Senators for the past eight years. They are both smart, experienced, respected leaders who were effective both individually and as a team.
We have an opportunity in the current election to send to Montpelier another team of Senators who bring different backgrounds and particular skills in support of their shared values and vision. Wendy Harrison and Nader Hashim will continue the tradition of excellent Senate leadership from Windham County. Wendy has had a long and successful career in local government and is a respected voice on statewide transportation matters. Nader is a former state trooper who proved during his time as a state representative from the Windham-4 district that he is an effective legislator.
Please join me in voting for Wendy Harrison and Nader Hashim on or before Nov. 8.
Eva Mondon
Putney, Oct. 2