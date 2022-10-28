To the editor: The democratic process is alive and well in Windham County, where we have two stellar choices to represent us in Montpelier: Wendy Harrison and Nader Hashim.
These two candidates have been campaigning together, meeting people all over the county, listening to our stories, and finding out what matters to the people they will represent.
They know that affordable housing and child care are key to Vermont’s workforce; they understand how public transportation enables people to get to school and to work while also reducing carbon emissions. And by campaigning together, they are demonstrating their ability to collaborate, their dedication to teamwork. We’re voting for them on November 8, and hope you will, too.
We’re also supporting Carolyn Partridge for side judge. Carolyn brings 24 years of public service in the legislature to the bench. Side judges work as finders of fact in civil and family court proceedings. In the legislature, Carolyn chaired the Agriculture and Forestry Committee. She knows how to hold hearings, find facts, and make reasoned, evidence-based decisions. She is a proven hard worker of great integrity and will serve Windham County well.
Deborah Lee Luskin and Timothy P. Shafer
Williamsville, Oct. 26