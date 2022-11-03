To the editor: I encourage readers to vote for Wendy Harrison and Nader Hashim for Vermont State Senate for Windham County, to fill the vacancies of departing senators Becca Balint and Jeannette White. Ms. Harrison and Rep. Hashim have earned the backing of Vermont’s Let’s Grow Kids Action Network (a child care advocacy organization), Vermont Public Interest Research Group (VPIRG) Votes, Vermont Conservation Voters, and teachers unions.
Gov. Phil Scott has vetoed needed legislation dealing with climate change, housing, and the overdose crisis. We need state legislators who will stand up for everyday Vermonters. Ms. Harrison will bring her experience managing Vermont municipalities, and Rep. Hashim his experience in both law enforcement and the Vermont State Legislature. They will stand up for working Vermonters, women, people of color, and our environment.
Doug Frantz
Brattleboro, Nov. 1