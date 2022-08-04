To the editor: I vote for my values, and that is why I am voting for Nader Hashim for State Senate. I knew Nader as a State Trooper in my area who I would talk to sometimes and see on social media. I liked his sincerity and honesty, his mind and memory for people, and the time that he gave to help causes and people in the community.
Now after seeing what he has accomplished in the legislature, I know that Nader is a powerful choice based on the clear knack for hard work and relationship-building that he demonstrated there. As a friend to some of our delegates and local political personalities, I have learned that Nader is also a great collaborator interested in moving the political wheels in a way that serves the people of Windham County and not his ego or self-interest. Nader Hashim is living in service of the issues that he has identified, and he also dedicates enormous energy to ensure the movement of nontraditional and marginalized people into the light of political influence in the state of Vermont.
As a teacher of Environmental Science, a board member at Bonnyvale Environmental Education Center, and a member of this community for 30 years, I find that I can support not only the person but the positions with Nader Hashim. Right down the line, Nader is oriented towards climate and social justice and helping the vulnerable in a way that makes me proud of him. Housing, climate, reproductive health care; his positions are dedicated to helping real Vermonters find justice. Add to this that Nader is a person of endless energy and complete transparency. While I am proud of the Windham County Democratic Party for fielding such an impressive slate of candidates for this race, I am confident that Nader is right to represent the Democratic party in the Senate election in November for the Windham District.
Mike Auerbach
Putney, July 29