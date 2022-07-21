To the editor: I first met Nader Hashim in 2016 while he was still a state trooper. As a participant at the Putney Huddle my first impression of Nader was that he was genuinely curious, asked intelligent questions and listened actively to those in his community.
When he was elected to run for state representative, I was proud to be able to vote for someone who used these skills to learn about how our community is affected by the opioid crisis, and is committed to addressing its roots. I appreciate his work in the Vermont House on this, as well as fair and impartial policing and in addressing climate change.
I absolutely support Nader’s campaign for Vermont Senate and feel we need a leader like him in the Senate, someone who engages the community and cares about the things that matter to us. Nader is the only candidate supported by Planned Parenthood of Vermont and also has supported Prop 5 to protect reproductive rights as a member of the Vermont House. For all of these reasons, I’m grateful for his candidacy and urge voters to vote for Nader on August 9.
Dr. Tammy McNamara
Dummerston, July 17