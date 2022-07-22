To the editor: Nader Hashim of Dummerston is the experienced candidate to replace Windham County senators Becca Balint and Jeanette White.
A former Windham-4 state representative (Dummerston, Putney, Westminster), Hashim knows firsthand how our legislature works and how to work in our legislature.
A former Vermont state trooper, Hashim knows firsthand real-life Vermont and real-life Vermonters.
A law clerk becoming a lawyer, Hashim knows firsthand how laws that our legislators pass work in practice as he prepares to practice law.
I have voted for Nader Hashim as the experienced candidate for Windham County state senator.
Howard Fairman
Putney, July 18