To the editor: Richard and Patricia Bullock are pleased to endorse Jason Herron as a candidate for selectman in Guilford.
He is young and passionate about the wonderful state of Vermont, as are we all. Local candidates are always an asset, and necessary for the farming background and history of our town.
Truth, openness, willingness to listen to others opinions, and meetings with frank discussions are the most integral parts of our government. Change can be a good thing!
Richard and Patricia Bullock
Guilford, Feb. 16