To the editor: Vote for Kitty Toll for lieutenant governor on Tuesday, August 9. Kitty Toll will serve, preserve, and honor Vermont as lieutenant governor. She will expand the role, bring people together and create thoughtful consensus.
Kitty has served Vermont and the Northeast Kingdom for a lifetime. The youngest child in a large and productive farm family, Kitty was raised to place community service just behind family. Her mother served in the House, and her sister, Jane Kitchel, has served the state her entire professional life in the Department of Human Services and in the Senate. Each of her siblings are models of community service and generosity and embrace the concept of “showing up.” They show up for one another, for their neighbors, friends and community and country. They are models for others to follow.
Kitty’s 12 years in the House gave her the experience and understanding of the workings of government. She understands how Montpelier works. She is thoughtful, frugal, careful, and detailed in her life and work. Kitty brings people together. She is respectful, approachable and honest. She listens. She thinks. She is meticulous in her work and with her words. Her experience in balancing a budget and creating consensus is her hallmark. Her integrity and work ethic are unmatched.
We have known Kitty most of her life, consider her a trusted friend and are grateful and honored to have her in our community and in our lives. Vermont needs Kitty Toll. Vote for Kitty Toll on August 9.
Paige and Peter Crosby
West Danville, Aug. 3