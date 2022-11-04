To the editor: I want to ask my neighbors to join me in re-electing Emilie Kornheiser as the District 1 (West Brattleboro) Representative. I have been so impressed with Emilie's style of leadership. We have a representative in Emilie who has made a commitment to our community and building connections that help our children and families thrive. I am often amazed and grateful for her brilliant analysis and critical thinking skills that help her comprehend complexities of state and local government. I am also happily surprised by all the ways that she commits to answering questions, proactively communicating what is going on in Montpelier, and her practical and compassionate ways she gets the difficult work that needs to be done accomplished.
I am convinced that she cares for our democratic principles of government and about those of us she represents. She always makes it her business to represent us with intelligence of the head and the heart. I feel confident that we can continue to count on Emilie to lead and to seek our input and feedback about the issues that matter most to us in Windham County.
Now, more than ever, Brattleboro and Vermont need Emilie to return to the Statehouse!
Leigh Marthe
Brattleboro, Oct. 31