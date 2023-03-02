To the editor: We are writing in support of Liz McLoughlin, who is seeking a second, three-year term on the Select Board.
Those of us who know Liz as a friend, neighbor, or select board member appreciate her intelligence, dedication and hard work. Liz's agenda is simply to do the best for Brattleboro. Her experience and her record of straightforward thinking and action demonstrate she has been a successful steward of our resources and values.
Given the issues that are facing Brattleboro and the business to attend to, given the loss of a town manager, keeping a thoughtful and intelligent individual like Liz on our select board is good common sense.
We hope you agree and support Liz in her ongoing efforts to work for all of us.
Joyce Sullivan
Peter Albert
Brattleboro, Feb. 24